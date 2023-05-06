The coronation will take place today (Saturday 6th May), and will start at 11am once the royals arrive in procession from Buckingham Palace, down The Mall via Admiralty Arch, arriving at Westminster Abbey.

As the country gets ready to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla , the world of entertainment is getting ready too.

Not only will the procession and the coronation ceremony be broadcast live on BBC One, with presenters including JJ Chalmers, Clare Balding, Huw Edwards, Kirsty Young, Sophie Raworth and Anita Rani covering the event, but a coronation concert will be held the following day on Sunday 7th May.

The concert will feature performances by musical acts including Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That, while Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa, Hugh Bonneville and other actors will take part in a collaboration between the Royal Shakespeare Company, the Royal Opera, the Royal Ballet and the Royal Colleges of Music and Art.

This extensive coverage and televised celebration is fitting, as Charles's mother Queen Elizabeth II's coronation was an event known for having contributed to television becoming mainstream, as the whole ceremony was televised in 1953.

As we at RadioTimes.com also look towards the big day on Saturday, we have looked back through the archives, and found images from all of the times King Charles has appeared on the cover of Radio Times magazine.

This includes appearances in the 1960s right through to the present day, including images of the King alongside his mother the late Queen, his wife Camilla, his sons William and Harry and his first wife Diana.

You can view the full gallery right here now:

