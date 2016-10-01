I think the reason I’ve developed this obsession is that the hardest part of learning the dances is remembering the steps. I know that a number of the other celebrities have exactly the same frustration but, for me, it is particularly infuriating.

As a barrister dealing with complex cases, I would often have to memorise huge amounts of information and could usually recall intricate details of a fraudster’s accounts after only one reading. I can also sit at a piano and pick up tunes by ear. So it’s maddening that when my dance partner, Oksana (or “Madame” as I like to call her), teaches me a new move, it goes in one ear and out of the other.

Before Strictly began, I thought that, if all else failed, I’d be able to rely on my memory, but it turns out that my dance-brain is about as useful as a chocolate teapot.

Sure, it has made learning the dances more difficult, but it has also been way more rewarding on the rare occasions that I remember the steps perfectly. Better still, when I do, it makes Madame smile, which is the best incentive I can think of.

