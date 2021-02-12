Joe-Warren Plant withdraws from Dancing on Ice after testing positive for COVID

Actor Joe-Warren Plant and his partner Vanessa Bauer have tested positive for coronavirus, meaning they have to withdraw from this year’s Dancing on Ice.

In a statement, Joe-Warren said: “Having tested positive for COVID this now means the end of the competition for Vanessa and I. I have loved every minute of being a part of Dancing On Ice and I am disappointed as I feel I had so much more to give and was working hard to perfect each performance.

“Thank you so much to Vanessa for being a fantastic teacher and although its been cut short, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed this experience,” he added. “Thank you to all the crew who have been brilliant and especially thanks to the other cast members, they have been hugely supportive and I wish them all the very best.”

Vanessa said she was sad not to be able to continue on their Dancing on Ice journey.

“Unfortunately, we have received positive test results for COVID which means we cannot continue to compete this year,” she said. “Joe-Warren has been growing every week into such a talented skater and

I’m so sad we won’t be able to show more of the great routines we had planned.

“I am beyond proud and devastated, as we had so much more to show, he was the hardest working partner I’ve ever had.”

ITV issued a statement saying: “We can confirm that following positive COVID tests, Joe-Warren Plant and Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from this year’s competition. They’ve been wonderful on the show this year and we thank them for all their dedication and beautiful performances.”

