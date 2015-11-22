“I thought Jamelia and Tristan did a very, very fine quickstep and I would have brought you back,” said Len.

Jamelia said she was sad to leave but was at least pleased to have made it as far as the coveted annual Blackpool Tower ballroom extravaganza.

“I’m sorry to go, I do have to say I’ve had the most fantastic time," said Jamelia. "I’ve made the most amazing set of friends, I’ve danced at the Tower Ballroom and I’ve danced with Tristan MacManus a million times! I just feel so fortunate to have had this experience and I hope that I’ve shown people that if you are determined and if you work hard then you can surpass whatever you think. I thought I was only going to get to week three and be gone but I’m here at the Tower Ballroom and made it to Blackpool, I’m happy!"

More like this

Advertisement

Jamelia and Tristan will join Zoe Ball live on Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two on Monday 23rd November at 6:30pm on BBC2