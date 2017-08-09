Is This Morning presenter Ruth Langsford doing Strictly Come Dancing?
The third confirmed celebrity is definitely a host on the ITV show
A member of the This Morning 'family' is the third confirmed celebrity for Strictly Come Dancing.
But just who could it be? It's probably unlikely to be Holly Willoughby or Phillip Schofield as they're on their holidays at the moment.
However, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are currently hosting the daytime favourite - and Ruth has already been rumoured for the ballroom this year.
After it was announced that Davood Ghadami and Mollie King are going to be dancing in series 15 of the BBC show, it was confirmed that the next name is a host of This Morning.
Perhaps Rylan Clark-Neal will be taking to the ballroom? He won't be hosting The Xtra Factor this autumn after it was cancelled by ITV2.
Maybe it's resident health expert Dr Chris Steele? Or chef Phil Vickery?
One person it definitely won't be is Alison Hammond, as she competed in series 12 of Strictly in 2014.
We'll have to wait and see!