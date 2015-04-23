“Bosses are evolving The X Factor and it has been decided Mel won’t return,” a show source told The Sun.

Another insider added: “Simon and the producers are now looking for a replacement for Mel. If they fail to find a suitable candidate there is a very small chance she could be back.”

Fellow panel member Cheryl Fernandez Versini is expected to return alongside Cowell in a revamped judging lineup, with Louis Walsh also suggesting he is surplus to requirements and wants to “get back to being a manager.”

An X Factor spokesperson told RadioTimes.com "Nothing's been confirmed and no final decisions have been taken on the panel for this year."

The X Factor returns to ITV in the summer