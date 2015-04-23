Is Mel B leaving The X Factor?
Reports suggest Simon Cowell is seeking a replacement for the former Spice Girl...
Mel B could be saying Goodbye to The X Factor after just one series on the judging panel, with reports suggesting Simon Cowell is seeking a replacement as he continues his shake-up of the ITV talent show.
While her fate is not yet sealed, the outspoken singer would be the seventh judge to leave the show in the last five series, just weeks after presenter Dermot O’Leary announced his departure after eight years as host. He will be replaced by Olly Murs and Caroline Flack, who proved themselves a popular pairing on sister show The Xtra Factor.
“Bosses are evolving The X Factor and it has been decided Mel won’t return,” a show source told The Sun.
Another insider added: “Simon and the producers are now looking for a replacement for Mel. If they fail to find a suitable candidate there is a very small chance she could be back.”
Fellow panel member Cheryl Fernandez Versini is expected to return alongside Cowell in a revamped judging lineup, with Louis Walsh also suggesting he is surplus to requirements and wants to “get back to being a manager.”
An X Factor spokesperson told RadioTimes.com "Nothing's been confirmed and no final decisions have been taken on the panel for this year."
The X Factor returns to ITV in the summer