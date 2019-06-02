The Love Made Me Do It singer, 35, was left equally open-mouthed as she watched Jonathan Goodwin's death-defying act, which saw the escape artist trying to find his way out of a box that was slowly being filled with gravel.

Her appearance left many fans wondering whether Cheryl will be performing, especially as she has just released brand new single Let Me.

However, the star explained on her Instagram stories earlier today that while she will be attending the show, she will not be performing at the final.

Filming herself as they drove towards the Hammersmith Apollo, Cheryl asked her friend Millie to explain to her Instagram followers why she wouldn't be performing.

Millie replied, "Because it's a variety show."

Cheryl saucily replied, "We can give them variety..."

Millie then added, "They already had their music acts planned."

Cheryl then cleared things up: "There you go, they wanted variety, and they already had their musical acts booked before I released Let You. But I am on my way."

Instead, Susan Boyle and Diversity will be back performing, ten years after they first made the final.