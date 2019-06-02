Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final too close to call with top two acts neck-and-neck to win

A poll of almost 3,700 RadioTimes.com readers has revealed that two finalists are neck-and-neck to win Britain’s Got Talent 2019, with the top acts separated by just one single vote.

Ahead of the final on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm on ITV, anonymous masked mentalist X has been chosen as the act viewers most want to win, with a total of 607 votes.

But in a nail-biting result, Golden Buzzer act Flakefleet Children’s Choir is an incredibly close second – with 606 votes.

This year’s final looks set to be extremely intense, as fans have also backed singer Colin Thackeray with 516 votes and stand-up comedian Kojo Anim with 499.

Languishing in last place is escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who picked up just 3.18% of the votes in the RadioTimes.com poll.

See the full results, below. Who do you think will win?