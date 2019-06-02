Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final too close to call with top two acts neck-and-neck to win

Britain’s Got Talent 2019 final too close to call with top two acts neck-and-neck to win

A RadioTimes.com poll has revealed who the public thinks should win Sunday's final

Britain's Got Talent 2019

A poll of almost 3,700 RadioTimes.com readers has revealed that two finalists are neck-and-neck to win Britain’s Got Talent 2019, with the top acts separated by just one single vote.

Advertisement

Ahead of the final on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm on ITV, anonymous masked mentalist X has been chosen as the act viewers most want to win, with a total of 607 votes.

But in a nail-biting result, Golden Buzzer act Flakefleet Children’s Choir is an incredibly close second – with 606 votes.

This year’s final looks set to be extremely intense, as fans have also backed singer Colin Thackeray with 516 votes and stand-up comedian Kojo Anim with 499.

Languishing in last place is escape artist Jonathan Goodwin, who picked up just 3.18% of the votes in the RadioTimes.com poll.

Advertisement

See the full results, below. Who do you think will win?

The Britain’s Got Talent Live Final airs on Sunday 2nd June at 7:30pm on ITV. Britain’s Got More Talent follows on ITV2

Tags

All about Britain's Got Talent

From Syco / Thames Britain's Got Talent: SR12: Ep7 on ITV Pictured: David Walliams, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell deliberate. This photograph is (C) Syco / Thames and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Chapter 13 BGT ©Syco/Thames

Meet Britain’s Got Talent Golden Buzzer act Chapter 13

Britain's Got Talent judges (ITV/©Syco/Thames)

Britain’s Got Talent 2019: Everything you need to know

Britain's Got Talent winner Paul Potts

Whatever happened to these Britain’s Got Talent winners?

Getty, BBC

The best TV shows airing in 2019