John-Jules's elimination came after a week of tabloid reports accusing the actor of “bullying behaviour” towards Dowden, allegations which he strenuously denied before the show, tweeting: “My conscience has never been clearer.”

On Monday morning after his elimination, John-Jules tweeted Dowden to thank her for inspiring him on the Strictly dance floor.

He wrote: “I should of have expressed my gratitude more often. You truly inspired me. I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the knowledge I have taken away with me, curtesy [sic] of your good self.”

On Strictly spin-off It Takes Two on Friday evening, Dowden had also backed John-Jules, telling host Gethin Jones: “I’ve never felt threatened or bullied by Danny. I really want to get this man to Blackpool, and then to the final.”

To which John-Jules replied: “Well, all I can tell you is that the only reason I’m here, this far, is because of Amy and I would never bite the hand that feeds me.

“I’m more than happy; it’s probably the best dancing we have done in the last couple of days since I have been on the show. And I’m just happy to go along, she is the boss, she wears the pants.”

While John-Jules won’t be going to Blackpool, the remaining pairs will be battling it out in the legendary ballroom on Saturday 17th November at 6.45pm on BBC1.