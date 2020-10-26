She went on to score the dance nine points, an impressive number for week one of the competition, while her fellow Strictly Come Dancing judges Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas awarded the routine eight points each.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 this morning, Mabuse revealed that she almost went one further by giving HRVY and Janette a perfect 10 on the first week, but held back due to a few small areas needing improvement.

"I mean this was unbelievable," she told Zoe Ball. "There was tiny little things that if he would have done that he would have got a 10 from me!"

She added that the "standard is high this year" for the competition this year, with EastEnders star Maisie Smith, actress Caroline Quentin and former Olympian Nicola Adams also impressing straight out of the gate.

Refresh your memory on HRVY's stunning debut below.

HRVY tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the competition was scheduled to begin, but was luckily able to recover in time to keep his spot on the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

He's previously stated that he sees Maisie as his biggest rival in this year's competition, with the soap star being only one point behind him on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for week one.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday on BBC One.