Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2020

After Strictly Come Dancing 2020 got well and truly underway in the first live show of the series on Saturday, we’ve got all the information you need on the week one highlights and the scores.

The Strictly Come Dancing line-up took to the dance floor to debut their skills with their first marked routines on Saturday night, joined by their respective Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

Jamie Laing was first out, failing to wow the judges with his Cha Cha Cha – which was a long time in the making, the Made in Chelsea star having had to drop out of the competition before it even started last year after suffering an injury during the launch show.

He found himself near the bottom of the leaderboard following underwhelming scores from the Strictly Come Dancing judges, but other contestants faired a little (or a lot, in come cases) better.

Maisie Smith and her partner Gorka Marquez took the dance floor by storm with their Samba, while Caroline Quentin, Ranvir Singh and Nicola Adams also impressed.

But it was HRVY and his professional partner Janette Manrara who stole the show, topping the leaderboard with their energetic Jive.

At the other end of the table, Jacqui Smith left the judges a little cold with her Foxtrot.

Read on for the latest Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard and scores.

Week one Strictly leaderboard

In week one, no one goes home, with combined judges scores and audience votes being carried over to week two for the first elimination.

1. HRVY and Janette Manrara (8 + 8 + 9) = 25

2. Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (8 + 8 + 8) = 24

= 3. Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

= 3. Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

= 3. Nicola Adams and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 7) = 21

4. JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden (6 + 6 + 7) = 19

5. Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec (5 + 6 + 7) = 18

6. Max George and Dianne Buswell (5 + 6 + 6) = 17

7. Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk (4 + 6 + 6) = 16

8. Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 6) = 15

9. Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer (4 + 5 + 5) = 14

10. Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (3 + 5 + 5) = 13

