Meet Maisie Smith – Strictly Come Dancing contestant and EastEnders star

Everything you need to know about Eastenders' Maisie Smith – Strictly Come Dancing 2020 contestant.

maisie smith Strictly come dancing

Maisie Smith is Swapping Albert Square for the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year, donning the famous sequins alongside her new professional partner Gorka Marquez.

The pair took to the dance floor for the first time with an energetic Samba during week one, making the most of the hips Maisie herself has announced “don’t lie”.

One thing the actress is concerned about is the judges’ criticism. Maisie expects the judges to “nitpick” her “slightest mistakes”.

She said: “People definitely have high expectations of me now, so I feel they’re going to nitpick. If I make the slightest mistake, the judges will point it out.”

Maisie joins DJ Clara Amfo, Good Morning Britain host Ranvir Singh, pop star Max George, comedian Bill Bailey and actress Caroline Quentin will be strapping on the sequins for this year’s Strictly.

Here’s everything you need to know about Maisie Smith – one of the contestants in this years’ Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Who is Maisie Smith?

Age: 19

Instagram: @maisiesmithofficial

Twitter: @maisie_smith_

Job: EastEnders actress

Partnered with: Gorka Marquez

Maisie Smith began her acting career at the age of five, when she appeared as a young Queen Elizabeth I in historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl.

In 2008, she took on her best known role – that of Tiffany Dean/Butcher in EastEnders, the daughter of Bianca Jackson. While she left the soap in 2014, Smith returned briefly in 2016 for Whitney Dean and Lee Carter’s wedding, before officially rejoining the soap in January 2018.

Smith has also branched out as a musician, releasing her first album – Where My Heart Is – in 2017.

What has Maisie Smith said about Strictly?

Strictly 2020 won’t be the first time Smith has taken to the ballroom – she competed in a Children in Need Strictly special last year and won with her professional partner Kevin Clifton.

Speaking about joining the line-up for this year’s competition, she said: “Get me in those sequins, I can’t wait to dive into the Strictly fancy dress box this winter! This is a dream come true.”

The Strictly Come Dancing live shows start on BBC One on October 24th at 7:25pm . If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing's Nicola Adams
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
