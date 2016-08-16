Joining in 2011, his four years as part of the Hollyoaks cast saw him nominated at the National Television Awards for Best Newcomer, Most Popular Newcomer, and Best Serial Drama Performance. He was also voted three times as Soap’s Sexiest Man at the Inside Soap Awards, and twice Sexiest Male at the British Soap Awards.

Danny has been a professional actor since the age of 10, starring in the multi-award winning West End production of Wicked for four years in the ensemble and as the understudy for Boq, one of the lead male characters. He is engaged to former Hollyoaks co-star Carley Stenson who played Steph Cunningham between 2000 and 2011.

A teasing tweet was sent out ahead of Mac's unveiling today:

He joins singer Louise Redknapp, DJ Melvin Odoom, sports presenter Ore Oduba, TV star Laura Whitmore, politician Ed Balls and pop star Will Young on Strictly, all of whom have already been unveiled by the BBC.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year