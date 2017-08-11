Here's new Strictly star Rev Richard Coles being choreographed by Bruno Tonioli back in the 1980s
This has to be seen to be believed
We were still recovering from the fact that new Strictly Come Dancing celebrity Reverend Richard Coles used to be a pop star, and then we saw and heard this...
It turns out that when Richard was a member of 1980s band The Communards, one of their videos was choreographed by none other than Strictly judge Bruno Tonioli.
The song in question was a 1987 cover of Never Can Say Goodbye. Here's the video:
But we have to say, this may not be Bruno's greatest work.
We're not sure that the so-called dance moves that Richard busts out here have a name, and we can't see much of the Tonioli deftness put into the arm flailing and Macarena-esque jumps. It's definitely not a cha cha cha, anyway.
More like this
We wonder if synchronised clapping will be bestowed with 10 paddles in the ballroom?
And then there's this. We think this move is called "too much sugar at the junior school disco".
Still, we've definitely seen worse on the Strictly dance floor...
"There were moves," Richard said of the video on Chris Evans' Breakfast Show when he was announced, adding that he was from "the David Brent school of dance."
Here it is, a great dance talent is born (and @BrunoTonioli was OK too) #bbcsaturdaylive #nevercansaygoodbye https://t.co/98SCrU7X7w
— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) December 9, 2016
Either way, we think we're going to be in for an amazing treat come September.
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn