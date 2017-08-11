The song in question was a 1987 cover of Never Can Say Goodbye. Here's the video:

But we have to say, this may not be Bruno's greatest work.

We're not sure that the so-called dance moves that Richard busts out here have a name, and we can't see much of the Tonioli deftness put into the arm flailing and Macarena-esque jumps. It's definitely not a cha cha cha, anyway.

We wonder if synchronised clapping will be bestowed with 10 paddles in the ballroom?

And then there's this. We think this move is called "too much sugar at the junior school disco".

Still, we've definitely seen worse on the Strictly dance floor...

"There were moves," Richard said of the video on Chris Evans' Breakfast Show when he was announced, adding that he was from "the David Brent school of dance."

Either way, we think we're going to be in for an amazing treat come September.

