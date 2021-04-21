Meet the Great British Sewing Bee 2021 contestants
Who's stitching their way to glory this year?
Published:
It’s that time of year when we flirt with the idea of reacquainting ourselves with a sewing machine, before consigning it to the loft and hitting up the ASOS sale instead.
But while we may not be talented ourselves, we still find it magical watching the stars of the Sewing Bee turn fabric into stunning outfits.
Unfortunately, critical judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant aren’t quite as easily impressed as we are, so the contestants will need to bring their A game to win them over.
But who is sewing up a storm in the workroom this year? Scroll down to meet the hopefuls competing in series seven of The Great British Sewing Bee.
Adam
Age: 31
From: Leicester
Instagram: @adamjamesbrooks
Adam is a Cruise Ship Entertainment Director whose nickname on board is ‘ABBA’ because he’s known as a Dancing Queen. He loves performing and knitting cute clothes for his 18-month old nephew.
Adeena
Age: 40
From: Birmingham
Instagram: @deesewcialspace
Adeena is a Student Engagement Officer. In her spare time she loves getting creative, either sewing or painting or sketching. She enjoys making clothes for her sisters, who love wearing her designs.
Andrew
Age: 54
From: Hull
Instagram: @andrew.aspland
Andrew is a maths teacher, and we’re sure his students will be impressed to see him on telly! His partner is a priest and Andrew makes vestments for him, as well as enjoying bellringing and making stained glass windows.
Cathryn
Age: 57
From: Yorkshire
Cathryn is a Post Office worker who loves to recycle fabrics and give them a new lease of life. When she’s not in front of her sewing machine, you might find her growing veggies at the allotment or hanging out with her cat Ziggy Stardust (she loves David Bowie!).
Damien
From: Bolton
IT installation engineer Damien first picked up a needle and thread when he needed to alter some trousers, and he hasn’t looked back since. He also enjoys brewing craft ale, playing the guitar and busying himself with woodwork projects.
Farie
Age: 34
From: Dunstable
Instagram: @farie_zata
Farie is an accountant who uses sewing to provide her with a creative outlet. She loves designing clothes for her daughters, who enjoy wearing outfits that nobody else can get their hands on!
Jean
From: County Down
Instagram: @jeanandyoda
Jean’s mum taught her to sew when she was growing up as one of eight children in Stoke-On-Trent. She works as an art psychotherapist, helping young people through tough times, and enjoys making clothes for herself and her partner Jo.
Julie
From: Rotherham
Instagram: @juliepygot
Eliminated in week one, we wish we’d had more of an opportunity to see what Julie could create. Julie is a beauty therapist and former dancer, who has made award-winning dresses for Ladies’ Day at the races – fancy!
Lawratu
Age: 37
From: Surrey
Instagram: @seamesew
Local authority officer Lawratu got into sewing because she wanted to tailor her own clothes to suit her better. In her spare time she’s a member of her local Women’s Institute, but wants to set the record straight that the WI is cooler than you might think!
Raph
From: London
Instagram: @raph_sew_and_so
Raph works as a Textile Artist (his job involves dying fabric to be used in movies), but he only taught himself to sew during lockdown. He also enjoys gymnastics and playing the trumpet in two orchestras.
Rebecca
Age: 23
From: Scunthorpe
Instagram: @rebeccamaydesigns
Rebecca works as a customer assistant at a local supermarket, and her hobbies include watching her team Scunthorpe United playing football. She studied textiles at school, and sees sewing as her stress relief.
Serena
From: Glasgow but now studying in Edinburgh
Instagram: @serenasews
The youngest contestant in this year’s competition, Serena is a medical student who loves to customise charity shop bargains with her sewing skills. She learned to sew with the help of YouTube videos.
The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide.