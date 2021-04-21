Meet the Great British Sewing Bee 2021 contestants

It’s that time of year when we flirt with the idea of reacquainting ourselves with a sewing machine, before consigning it to the loft and hitting up the ASOS sale instead.

Advertisement

But while we may not be talented ourselves, we still find it magical watching the stars of the Sewing Bee turn fabric into stunning outfits.

Unfortunately, critical judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant aren’t quite as easily impressed as we are, so the contestants will need to bring their A game to win them over.

But who is sewing up a storm in the workroom this year? Scroll down to meet the hopefuls competing in series seven of The Great British Sewing Bee.

Adam

Age: 31

From: Leicester

Instagram: @adamjamesbrooks

Adam is a Cruise Ship Entertainment Director whose nickname on board is ‘ABBA’ because he’s known as a Dancing Queen. He loves performing and knitting cute clothes for his 18-month old nephew.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Adeena

Age: 40

From: Birmingham

Instagram: @deesewcialspace

Adeena is a Student Engagement Officer. In her spare time she loves getting creative, either sewing or painting or sketching. She enjoys making clothes for her sisters, who love wearing her designs.

Andrew

Age: 54

From: Hull

Instagram: @andrew.aspland

Andrew is a maths teacher, and we’re sure his students will be impressed to see him on telly! His partner is a priest and Andrew makes vestments for him, as well as enjoying bellringing and making stained glass windows.

Cathryn

Age: 57

From: Yorkshire

Cathryn is a Post Office worker who loves to recycle fabrics and give them a new lease of life. When she’s not in front of her sewing machine, you might find her growing veggies at the allotment or hanging out with her cat Ziggy Stardust (she loves David Bowie!).

Damien

From: Bolton

IT installation engineer Damien first picked up a needle and thread when he needed to alter some trousers, and he hasn’t looked back since. He also enjoys brewing craft ale, playing the guitar and busying himself with woodwork projects.

Farie

Age: 34

From: Dunstable

Instagram: @farie_zata

Farie is an accountant who uses sewing to provide her with a creative outlet. She loves designing clothes for her daughters, who enjoy wearing outfits that nobody else can get their hands on!

Jean

From: County Down

Instagram: @jeanandyoda

Jean’s mum taught her to sew when she was growing up as one of eight children in Stoke-On-Trent. She works as an art psychotherapist, helping young people through tough times, and enjoys making clothes for herself and her partner Jo.

Julie

From: Rotherham

Instagram: @juliepygot

Eliminated in week one, we wish we’d had more of an opportunity to see what Julie could create. Julie is a beauty therapist and former dancer, who has made award-winning dresses for Ladies’ Day at the races – fancy!

Lawratu

Age: 37

From: Surrey

Instagram: @seamesew

Local authority officer Lawratu got into sewing because she wanted to tailor her own clothes to suit her better. In her spare time she’s a member of her local Women’s Institute, but wants to set the record straight that the WI is cooler than you might think!

Raph

From: London

Instagram: @raph_sew_and_so

Raph works as a Textile Artist (his job involves dying fabric to be used in movies), but he only taught himself to sew during lockdown. He also enjoys gymnastics and playing the trumpet in two orchestras.

Rebecca

Age: 23

From: Scunthorpe

Instagram: @rebeccamaydesigns

Rebecca works as a customer assistant at a local supermarket, and her hobbies include watching her team Scunthorpe United playing football. She studied textiles at school, and sees sewing as her stress relief.

Serena

From: Glasgow but now studying in Edinburgh

Instagram: @serenasews

The youngest contestant in this year’s competition, Serena is a medical student who loves to customise charity shop bargains with her sewing skills. She learned to sew with the help of YouTube videos.

Advertisement

The Great British Sewing Bee airs on Wednesday nights on BBC One at 9pm. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide.