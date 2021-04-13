The Great British Sewing Bee 2021 air date: Host, judges, contestants

Dust off your doilies and sharpen your Singer needles, The Great British Sewing Bee is back.

For seamsters and seamstresses across the country, the wait is over as The Great British Sewing Bee returns to screens tomorrow for the show’s seventh series.

Join host Joe Lycett as 12 talented home sewers stitch, knit and quilt to compete for the crown of Britain’s best amateur sewer.

With the coveted golden mannequin at stake, each week the contestants are challenged to construct gorgeous garments under the close scrutiny of judges Esme Young and Patrick Grant.

The sewers undertake three challenges every episode. First producing a pattern, then upcycling old clothes into something new and exciting, and finally, the made to measure test, where contestants fit a real life model with an outfit they’ve planned out in advance.

When does The Great British Sewing Bee start?

Following the success of the 2020 Celebrity Christmas Special, Sewing Bee returns to BBC One on Wednesday 14th April at 9pm.

This is the reel deal.

The Great British Sewing Bee. Starts Wednesday 14th April at 9pm on @BBCOne. #SewingBee pic.twitter.com/BqGn8pL0OI — Sewing Bee (@sewingbee) April 1, 2021

Great British Sewing Bee contestants

The new contestants for Sewing Bee 2021 are Adam, Lawratu, Julie, Cathryn, Damien, Farie, Andrew, Rebecca, Jean, Adeena, Raph and Serena. Stay tuned for further updates as the competition progresses!

Great British Sewing Bee presenter

Comedian Joe Lycett returns as host of The Bee for his third series. Renowned for his silly puns, you can be sure he won’t be running out of material any time soon. He is joined by costume designer Esme Young and Patrick Grant, the owner of Saville Row tailors Norton and Sons, as judges.

Where is the Great British Sewing Bee filmed?

Following the lead of The Great Pottery Throwdown and The Great British Bake Off (there’s a common thread here…), The Great British Sewing Bee has gone to great lengths to ensure that everyone involved remained safe during filming.

With competitors, judges and crew forming production bubbles, the series was shot at The Chainstore on Trinity Buoy Wharf, which is just across the Thames from the O2 Arena. The Christmas and New Year’s episodes in 2020 were filmed at the same location.

