“I thoroughly enjoyed taking part in the last series of Strictly Come Dancing and especially the way that the UK gave me such a warm welcome but due to family commitments I won't be returning to the show for the next series," the dancer said in a statement.

"I'll definitely be tuning in though," he added, the dancer currently starring in BBC's Celebrity MasterChef.

Other pros from last year's series who won't return include reigning champion Aliona Vilani, Tristan MacManus, Ola Jordan and Kristina Rihanoff who announced their departures following last year's thirteenth series.

Thus, we're told not to consider this the last news on the Strictly pro dancers with more yet to be announced. Fourteen pros have so far been named, so while we've not got confirmation on how many more will be added, if last year is anything to go by that would suggest just one more will join the ranks.

Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year on BBC1