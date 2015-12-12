"My pharynx is just broken," croaked Georgia on Friday night's It Takes Two. "I'm still generally feeling under the weather. I still sound weird."

"I'm starting to feel a bit ill too," admitted Giovani.

Before you start panicking too much, it's worth noting that pharyngitus may not be quite as deadly as it sounds – it's basically a sore throat (although it can leave you feeling very under the weather).

More like this

At least Georgia's not a contestant on The X Factor, eh?

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday 12th December at 6:50pm on BBC1. The results show is on Sunday 13th December at 7:20pm