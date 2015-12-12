Georgia May Foote and partner Giovanni Pernice could both be ill for Strictly semi-finals
The actress is suffering from pharyngitis and her professional partner admits he's starting to feel ill too
Georgia May Foote is one of the bookies' favourites to win this year's Strictly Come Dancing but they may have reckoned without recent developments...
The Corrie actress is suffering from pharyngitus and her pro dance partner Giovanni Pernice says he may be coming down with it too.
"My pharynx is just broken," croaked Georgia on Friday night's It Takes Two. "I'm still generally feeling under the weather. I still sound weird."
"I'm starting to feel a bit ill too," admitted Giovani.
Before you start panicking too much, it's worth noting that pharyngitus may not be quite as deadly as it sounds – it's basically a sore throat (although it can leave you feeling very under the weather).
At least Georgia's not a contestant on The X Factor, eh?
Strictly Come Dancing is on Saturday 12th December at 6:50pm on BBC1. The results show is on Sunday 13th December at 7:20pm