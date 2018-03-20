Former Holby star Chizzy Akudolu has opened up about her battle with depression, revealing she suffered a "massive low" after she was voted off in the first week of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing last year.

Speaking on Loose Women (March 20th), Akudolu said: “I do suffer from depression. I’m not ashamed to say that at all. It’s not something I asked for. It’s something I’m dealing with, I’m still on anti-depressants. I have therapy. I had quite a bit of therapy after Strictly. I just want to say that the show did offer me a therapist, I said, ‘No I’ll be fine, it’s just a show, just a show’. I did hit a massive low with my depression after Strictly.”