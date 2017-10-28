According to The Sun, Cowell was whisked to hospital after taking a tumble in his London home. Although reportedly out of hospital and recovering at home, he wasn't well enough to attend the first live show of 2017.

And it'd be safe to say, he was sorely missed by viewers:

The first live X Factor show was supposed to see Nicole Scherzinger’s Overs and Simon Cowell’s Groups performing, but owing to his absence they had to be swapped with Sharon Osbourne’s Girls and Louis Walsh’s Boys who were both originally meant to be performing on Sunday’s show.

More like this

The X Factor's live shows have also had a massive overhaul for 2017, with the sing-off scrapped and instead the two best singers from each week vying to win a money-can't-buy prize.

Advertisement

The X Factor airs Saturdays and Sundays on ITV.