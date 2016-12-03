Critics too, have accused her act of being “modern-day blackface”.

How did viewers respond to last night's X-it?

Some people were very sad, hailing Honey G for her entertainment value and her talent.

Yes, talent.

There is no talent left in #xfactor now @The_Honey_G has gone ???? @JakeEvans283 — sophie williams (@sophwilliams_xo) November 28, 2016

But most importantly, just remember we're all richer for the experience. And by 'all', we mean Simon Cowell and Honey G.

Honey G Is gone from #XFactor it was played well...shes richer than all of us now ...shes hardly a loser ..shes richer than you — MrStick (@hauntedsox) November 27, 2016

The X Factor continues without Honey G on Saturday at 8pm on ITV