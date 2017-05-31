Sarah is part of the line-up for the third semi-final, which also includes pianist Tokio Myers and comedian Ned Woodman.

But as the show began, Ant and Dec seemed to leave Simon perplexed by asking if he was looking forward to another performance from his Golden Buzzer act.

"If she's on, I'm very excited for her, yes," he replied.

More like this

"If she's on?" asked Dec in confusion.

"If she's on, I don't know," Simon said, perhaps looking at the empty stage in front of him expecting to see his Golden Buzzer act already in front of the microphone. Sarah was, as yet, nowhere to be seen.

Advertisement

As Ant and Dec confirmed that Sarah will, indeed, be performing tonight, Simon clarified: "I'm really looking forward to seeing her, yes."