Did Simon Cowell forget his Golden Buzzer act Sarah Ikumu was performing in tonight's Britain's Got Talent semi-final?
The Britain's Got Talent judge said he was excited to see Sarah "if she's on"
Someone should have showed Simon Cowell our helpful list of who's in the third semi-final, because he appeared to have absolutely no idea his Golden Buzzer act Sarah Ikumu was actually performing in tonight's live show.
Simon sent the 15-year-old schoolgirl straight through to the semi-final after she impressed him with her staggering rendition of And I Am Telling You, saying she had nailed the song and made it her own. "It’s like you became possessed half way through. It was quite incredible," he told her.
Sarah is part of the line-up for the third semi-final, which also includes pianist Tokio Myers and comedian Ned Woodman.
But as the show began, Ant and Dec seemed to leave Simon perplexed by asking if he was looking forward to another performance from his Golden Buzzer act.
"If she's on, I'm very excited for her, yes," he replied.
More like this
"If she's on?" asked Dec in confusion.
"If she's on, I don't know," Simon said, perhaps looking at the empty stage in front of him expecting to see his Golden Buzzer act already in front of the microphone. Sarah was, as yet, nowhere to be seen.
As Ant and Dec confirmed that Sarah will, indeed, be performing tonight, Simon clarified: "I'm really looking forward to seeing her, yes."