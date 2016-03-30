Clearly Derms surely didn't want to waste any time dusting off those dancing shoes, with his first order of business being the promotional video for this year's open auditions.

This comes after the presenter's heavily-rumoured return was confirmed on Tuesday, which even earned a "hooray" from boss Simon Cowell.

OK, I have no idea if the advert will actually have any dancing in it. Dermot will, of course, be focussing on dishing out important info to entice singers to come along and audition. After all, you can have all the judges and presenters you like, but someone's got to belt out that Ed Sheeran cover.

But I'm hopeful there'll be some funky footsteps because Dermot was back working with executive producer Mark Sidaway, who thought up the Dermot Dance in the first place (Mark, I salute you).

Sidaway's been off working on another of Cowell's talent shows – Latin American talent search La Banda – rejoining X Factor's fellow execs Amelia Brown (who's leaving later in the series to have a baby) and Syco's Lee McNicholas this year after a series away. Here's hoping he's enlisted the help of La Banda judge and singer Ricky Martin to add a few new moves to Dermot's repertoire. Well you would, wouldn't you?

O'Leary himself, who has also had just one series away from the show, took to Twitter last night to thank those who'd expressed their excitement at the news of his comeback.

The X Factor returns later this year on ITV