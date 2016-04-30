Presenting, ladies and gentleman, BGT’s Mrs Nasty:

Oh yes, Kathleen had absolutely no problem hitting her buzzer first as well as dishing out some to-the-point critique.

“It was a bit dull,” Mrs W told one act, before dismissing another, “It was nice music, ruined…”

“You’re taking to it like a duck to water,” Amanda Holden chuckled as a seemingly surprised David Walliams laughed: “You’ve got a dark side, Mum!”

Hosts Ant and Dec did their best to try and get a yes out of Kathleen, desperately dragging out a male singer they thought might pique her interest, but to no avail.

Frankly, everyone was a little relieved when Simon Cowell returned. Not least the man himself, as David had given his mum permission to hit his coveted Golden Buzzer.

See Kathleen in action tonight from 8:00pm on ITV