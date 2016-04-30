David Walliams’ mum replaces Simon Cowell on BGT panel, is bona fide Mrs Nasty
Kathleen Williams proves to be just as difficult to impress when she steps in for the absent head judge
The acts on tonight's Britain's Got Talent were no doubt rubbing their hands together when they heard Simon Cowell was running late for their auditions. But they hadn’t accounted for David Walliams’ mum...
Drafted in to sit in the music mogul’s seat while Cowell was stuck in traffic, Kathleen Williams turned out to be just as tricky to impress.
Presenting, ladies and gentleman, BGT’s Mrs Nasty:
Oh yes, Kathleen had absolutely no problem hitting her buzzer first as well as dishing out some to-the-point critique.
“It was a bit dull,” Mrs W told one act, before dismissing another, “It was nice music, ruined…”
“You’re taking to it like a duck to water,” Amanda Holden chuckled as a seemingly surprised David Walliams laughed: “You’ve got a dark side, Mum!”
Hosts Ant and Dec did their best to try and get a yes out of Kathleen, desperately dragging out a male singer they thought might pique her interest, but to no avail.
Frankly, everyone was a little relieved when Simon Cowell returned. Not least the man himself, as David had given his mum permission to hit his coveted Golden Buzzer.
See Kathleen in action tonight from 8:00pm on ITV