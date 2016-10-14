She told MailOnline: "Like in anybody's lives, you have many things that are going on and it is not to do with Len Goodman – just to make that clear."

She also said that the Pop Idol winner could have reached the show's final.

"It's horrifying to think that somebody who could've easily got through to the final [has left.]

"It’s sad. Unfortunately being a judge we are not allowed to see the rehearsals or what happened during the week so you don’t know the ins and outs and you only arrive on the day of the live show."

Young cited "personal reasons" for his decision to leave the show on Tuesday. He later told Chris Evans' Radio 2 Breakfast Show that he was "fine and dandy", and that his departure was "very undramatic."

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday at 6.30pm on BBC1.