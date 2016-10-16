Will Young breaks Strictly silence on Chris Evans' Radio 2 breakfast show
The singer announced his departure from the dancing series last night and says he's "absolutely dandy"
Will Young has broken his silence following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing.
The singer left the show last night in a statement that cited "personal reasons" for his shock exit before texting into Chris Evans' Radio 2 Breakfast Show earlier today in response to the intense speculation that has followed his announcement.
Evans read out the message from the Leave Right Now singer who said his departure was "very undramatic":
"Look, here's the thing. I'm absolutely dandy, thanks. It's all very undramatic, really. I've done my statement and others can say what they want to say. I never read what they say anyhow."
News of Young's departure shocked fans yesterday evening as he revealed he was withdrawing from the competition with immediate effect. In his statement, he thanked partner Karen Clifton for "her direction, talent and guiding me through three wonderful dances that I will be able to show my grandkids in years to come."
Choosing not to elaborate on the "personal reasons" that prompted him to leave the show, he added: "I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television. I am so grateful to everyone who works on Strictly from the lighting designer to catering to the production team. Strictly truly is the most unique family and I thank them from the bottom of my heart."