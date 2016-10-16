Evans read out the message from the Leave Right Now singer who said his departure was "very undramatic":

"Look, here's the thing. I'm absolutely dandy, thanks. It's all very undramatic, really. I've done my statement and others can say what they want to say. I never read what they say anyhow."

News of Young's departure shocked fans yesterday evening as he revealed he was withdrawing from the competition with immediate effect. In his statement, he thanked partner Karen Clifton for "her direction, talent and guiding me through three wonderful dances that I will be able to show my grandkids in years to come."

Choosing not to elaborate on the "personal reasons" that prompted him to leave the show, he added: "I leave with joy in my heart that I have been able to take part in one of the most loved shows on British television. I am so grateful to everyone who works on Strictly from the lighting designer to catering to the production team. Strictly truly is the most unique family and I thank them from the bottom of my heart."