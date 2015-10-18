In the end, the judges’ decision was unanimous, with Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli noting that there had been too many mistakes in Daniel’s dance, while Darcey Bussell also opted to save Kirsty and Brendan and head judge Len Goodman confirmed that he agreed with the decision.

Speaking to host Tess Daly after the news, Irish singer and presenter Daniel said of his time on Strictly, “whatever I have given, I have received tenfold – absolutely and honestly. I want to say thank you to all the people who voted.”

Daniel’s partner Kristina told him “You were such a joy to work with; you are the most wonderful guy, always there with a smile, always ready to learn. It was an absolutely wonderful experience for me, so thank you so much.”

More like this

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 24th October at 6:35pm with the results show on Sunday 25th October at 7:15pm on BBC1