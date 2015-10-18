Daniel O’Donnell leaves Strictly Come Dancing
The Irish singer and his partner Kristina Rihanoff lost out in Sunday night's dance-off to Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole but O'Donnell said of his time on the show, “whatever I have given, I have received tenfold"
He looked suave and sophisticated as an airline pilot but sadly Daniel O’Donnell’s dancing wasn’t quite as convincing as his outfit on this week’s Strictly as he and pro partner Kristina Rihanoff became the third couple voted off.
After the judges’ scores were combined with viewers’ votes, Daniel and Kristina found themselves in Sunday night’s dance-off, once again performing their American Smooth to Fly Me to the Moon against Kirsty Gallacher and Brendan Cole’s Paso Doble to Beautiful Day.
In the end, the judges’ decision was unanimous, with Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli noting that there had been too many mistakes in Daniel’s dance, while Darcey Bussell also opted to save Kirsty and Brendan and head judge Len Goodman confirmed that he agreed with the decision.
Speaking to host Tess Daly after the news, Irish singer and presenter Daniel said of his time on Strictly, “whatever I have given, I have received tenfold – absolutely and honestly. I want to say thank you to all the people who voted.”
Daniel’s partner Kristina told him “You were such a joy to work with; you are the most wonderful guy, always there with a smile, always ready to learn. It was an absolutely wonderful experience for me, so thank you so much.”
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 24th October at 6:35pm with the results show on Sunday 25th October at 7:15pm on BBC1