"There's a strong possibility she won't perform on Saturday," a source close to the show told us. "She's not well. But I think she'll pull through."

Of all the days to miss work, the final of The Voice isn't the best is it? But for a couple of minutes on stage, live on TV, belting out a song that could potentially change your life you'd have to make the effort wouldn't you? Perhaps she can keep her slippers and bathrobe on. Have a bucket near by. Sympathetic lot aren't we?

Anyway – as history dictates with these things – she'll no doubt be back tomorrow like the trooper she is and see out this final ever BBC The Voice series with little fuss. Which we're also hearing is how the BBC plan to treat it. A gentle bow out rather than a pow, pow, pow. What time does Britain's Got Talent start again?

See The Voice final Saturday at 7:00pm on BBC