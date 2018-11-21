In a lengthy Twitter post, Cheryl said articles that questioned her appearance, body size and shape simply for “a clickbait headline" were "totally uncalled for".

The former Girls Aloud singer – who has a child with ex-One Direction member Liam Payne, former bandmate of current X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson ­– also dismissed accusations that guest panelist Nile Rodgers had snubbed her by not giving her a standing ovation.

"Dragging innocent people into it like they did Nile Rodgers... is totally uncalled for," she said.

Rodgers himself had previously poured scorn on the idea that he had snubbed Cheryl.

Cheryl also added that she had watched her performance back and “loved it”.

Her post was well-received by fans, with many responding with messages of support.

This Saturday’s X Factor is set to be a Mamma Mia! night, with contestants performing ABBA hits as members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus appear as guest mentors.

Advertisement

The X Factor continues at 8pm on Saturday on ITV