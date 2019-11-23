Both Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, as well as Alex Scott and Neil Jones saw themselves slipping into the danger zone, having both only scored 26 for their respective dances.

And despite topping the leaderboard alongside Kelvin Fletcher, even hot favourite Karim Zeroual struggled to impress entirely, being criticised for lacking “emotional content” in his contemporary routine.

It seemed to be a particularly harsh week from Craig Revel-Horwood, who only gave Alex a four for her Argentine Tango.

The scoring didn’t go unnoticed by fans, who were quick to take to Twitter.

Even Strictly host Claudia Winkleman commented on Craig’s marks, jokingly saying: “Can somebody give some chocolate to Craig?”

We’re towards the latter stages of the competition, but our competitors are yet to have scored a perfect 40 from the judges – with Craig yet to give out a single 10 altogether.

When asked by RadioTimes.com at the Drag Race UK finale party on what would prompt him to give the highest score, he said: “I need to see something perfect. Simple.”

But despite her low score tonight, stats have predicted Saffron will be lifting the Glitterball trophy for 2019.

Fingers crossed she makes it through to Musicals Week...

Strictly Come Dancing continues Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One