Who is Ronan Busfield?

A tenor singer, Busfield is no stranger to the stage. He's previously performed Benjamin Britten's Serenade for BBC Radio 3 (click here to see images of him rehearsing). Back in 2014, the Oxford University graduate also performed the part of Cecco in the English Touring Opera's Life on the Moon.

He's also previously worked as a lay clerk at Windsor Castle, which is where he met the Queen.

“Two of my stand out moments include sipping sherry with Her Majesty one Easter and on another occasion when the Queen asked me about what I did for a living outside of the Chapel Choir of St George," he said.

More like this

“It was a bit of a ‘pinch me’ moment! I had just finished some performances of an opera in the Oscar Wilde Theatre in Bracknell when Her Royal Highness joked that she gets offered lots of freebie tickets to the opera.

“She went on to say that sometimes they were even offered seats in the private box…but she told me it wasn’t always a great view!”

According to his Twitter, Busfield currently works for supermarket Tesco, but a career change seems on the cards for him if the judges are impressed.

Perhaps he had a glass of sherry to celebrate?

Advertisement

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV at 8pm