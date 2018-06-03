Speaking to The Sun, Ridley said: "After such an amazing night in my semifinal, I tripped over when I got back to my hotel on Monday night.

"Lost Voice Guy became Lost Balance Guy for a moment. Don’t worry though, I’m feeling fine again now and am looking forward to the final. Thanks to everyone who made sure I was alright. I felt in very good hands.”

Winning the public vote during the competition’s first semi-final, Ridley – who performs with a speech synthesizer after being diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was six months old and subsequently losing his voice – won over audiences with a stand-up routine about his disability.

After being declared the public’s favourite of the night, he said: "This is the best I have felt in a very long time. In fact, I feel more special than usual."

Lost Voice Guy will face nine other acts in the Britain's Got Talent final, including fellow comedian Robert White, who came top in Wednesday’ semi-final.

