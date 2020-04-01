Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis currently sweeping the world and causing major delays across the entertainment industry, Britain's Got Talent will take a break between the pre-recorded auditions and the live shows.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the live shows, the auditions promise plenty of excitement judging by the recently released glittery trailer, which you can watch below.

It sees hosts Ant and Dec reunite with judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams, who look more than ready for the job.

Following last year's Britain's Got Talent: The Champions spin-off, the 14th series will go back to basics and follow the show's regular format, so be ready to meet a fresh batch of talent.

Britain’s Got Talent will return to ITV on Saturday 11th April at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.