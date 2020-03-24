An ITV spokesperson said, "The Britain's Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

"We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

"However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned.

More like this

"The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year."

It is unclear when the new live shows would be, but with no certain end to the current pandemic, it is likely that it would not be until significantly later.

The first audition show will be broadcast next month, with judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon all returning, and Ant and Dec presenting.

Last year's show was won by 89 year old singer Colin Thackery—who became the oldest winner in the show's history.

Advertisement

The split of the auditions and live shows follows on from The Voice, which also had to postpone its live shows.