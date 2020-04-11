So if you can't wait for your tv screen to be filled with dancing dogs, daring magicians and surprising singers once more, here's what you need to know about Britain's Got Talent's return...

What time is Britain's Got Talent be back on TV?

Fans won't have to wait too long, as the 14th series is just around the corner.

The new series will air at 8pm on Saturday 11th of April. And make sure you set your alarms for 8pm because that's when the new episode will air on ITV.

More like this

ITV announced the news on their official Twitter.

"Confirmed: Britain's Got Talent returns Saturday 11 April at 8pm on ITV #bgt @antanddec" they wrote alongside the famous BGT logo.

Filming for the 2020 series began on Saturday 11th January and ended on Monday 10th February.

Social media posts from the judges showed that deliberation day took place in late February - so all filming is done and dusted ready for the live shows.

However long-running spin-off Britain's Got More Talent with Stephen Mulhern will not be returning to TV screens, after ITV announced the companion show will move online.

Last year's series was won by singing Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery, who became the show's oldest winner at 89 years old. He has since released an album and performed on The Royal Variety Show and Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

You can check out some of this year's eccentric - and in some cases, death-defying - acts in the show's latest trailer here.

Will Britain's Got Talent be cancelled due to coronavirus?

Sadly, BGT has become one of the latest shows to be affected by coronavirus.

ITV previously said they were trying to find a way to make the live shows work, as the latest government advice instructed everyone to stay at home save for very exceptional circumstances.

However, the live shows will now be moved to later in the year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An ITV spokesperson said: “The Britain’s Got Talent audition shows will broadcast on ITV in the next few weeks.

“We have been working with the brilliant production teams at Thames and Syco to find a way of making the live finals work, which were due to be broadcast at the end of May.

“However, in light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes, production of the live shows cannot go ahead as planned. The live finals will therefore be broadcast later in the year.”

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent will return to ITV on April 11th at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.