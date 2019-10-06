Comprising of best friends Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, Twist and Pulse said: "Auditioning for the show nine years ago was the best decision we’ve ever made, not in our wildest dreams did we think we would have come second.

"To come back to compete on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions was an honour in itself, to then go one step further and be crowned champions, is honestly mind blowing! Becoming the champion of champions has been a dream come true!"

The final also saw presenters Ant and Dec officially launch 'Britain Get Talking', ITV's brand new mental wellness campaign, supported by mental health charities Young Minds UK and Mind.

Britain Get Talking is supported by YoungMinds and Mind is ITV’s Campaign for Mental Wellness. For more information click here