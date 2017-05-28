Simon Cowell and his fellow Britain's Got Talent judges are to lose their power to choose the second acts to go through to the final of the ITV talent show, in a format change that will see viewers deciding both of the first two places in each semi-final.

Advertisement

In the past, the performer with the highest number of votes from the public in each of the semi-finals automatically went through, with the judges then choosing between the second and third placed acts to join them. But in a change to the rules, the two most popular acts will now automatically go through, with the judges having no say in the matter.