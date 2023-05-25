On Saturday 27th May, the last of the pre-recorded semi-finals will air on ITV1, meaning it won't be long before we see all this year's acts back on stage again!

It's almost time for the Britain's Got Talent live shows!

Airing over a week, the semi-final live shows will see the Britain's Got Talent panel, which this year includes Bruno Tonioli who took over from David Walliams, returning to the stage to see the top acts from the auditions perform for a second time.

Each act will be hoping to secure votes from the public in a bid to be put through to the live grand final. The winning act will take home a whopping £250,000 and earn a spot at this year’s Royal Variety Performance, which will be attended by members of the Royal Family.

The semi-final live shows will air over the course of a week, with two acts going through each night until we have a total of 10 acts for the final.

So, when do the Britain's Got Talent live shows start?

Read on for everything you need to know.

When are the Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows?

The Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows will start on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 29th May at 8pm.

The show will run until 10pm when the results will be announced.

The first finalist will be chosen via public vote and the second finalist will be chosen by the judges.

The semi-finals will air until Friday 2nd June when all the finalists will be confirmed for the live final taking place on Sunday 4th June. Each episode will air at the same time from 8pm until 10pm.

Alongside the performances from the acts, there will also be some special guest performances on the night.

BGT will conclude their pre-recorded auditions on Saturday 27th May.

How to get audience tickets for the Britain's Got Talent live shows

Fancy seeing this year's acts live? Well head over to Applause Store to register now.

Tickets are free but limited, and you must be aged eight or above to attend, with those under the age of 17 needing to be accompanied by someone 18+.

The Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals will take place at the Hammersmith Apollo in London for 2023.

Britain's Got Talent 2023 live shows start on ITV1 and ITVX on Monday 29th May at 8pm and runs until Friday 2nd June at 8pm.

