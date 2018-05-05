Poor Ant and Dec are both are asked onto the stage by Andrew Lee - a knife-throwing magician from Malaysia - who promptly volunteers Dec to wear a black board around his neck.

The 42-year-old presenter is then asked to stand still while Andrew puts a blindfold on and then throw a knife at Dec.

If you're wondering where the magic part comes in, there's a really clever trick involving Ant and a pack of cards. It has to be seen to be believed.

More like this

Does Dec survive? Well - spoiler alert - since the Britain's Got Talent auditions filmed, he has gone on to present Saturday Night Takeaway - and will also be hosting a full live week of BGT in May...

When the whole ordeal is over, Dec says: "I’ve never been so nervous in my entire life," as Ant calls for toilet paper. Oh dear.

A nonplussed, Simon, however, reckons it's one of the most amazing thing he’s ever seen on the show. He's not wrong.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV