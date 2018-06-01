Before they were Strictly professionals, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt auditioned for Britain's Got Talent in 2013 - and yes, AJ looked even younger then.

The then-teenage stars were eliminated at the semi-finals stage when they auditioned in series seven of the ITV show. But AJ and Chloe had the last laugh when just three years later they signed up as Strictly Come Dancing professionals.

In this Saturday's episode, Youngsters Christopher and Lexie, who met on an online forum for talented young dancers, perform a high energy and very finessed ballroom routine to Meghan Trainor's track Dear Future Husband. In other words, it's seriously Strictly.

We're tipping them to join Strictly as pros in 2026...

Britain's Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV