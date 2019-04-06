Ron the Dalek takes to the stage of the London Palladium in the first episode of BGT 2019, showing off quite an unusual talent for a being that famously speaks in only one tone.

Wearing a Union Jack bow tie, Ron tells judge Alesha Dixon that his big dream is “to win Britain’s Got Talent” – a change from the Daleks' previous stated aim of exterminating the human race.

What follows is possibly the most surreal television you’ll see all week. The Dalek launches into singing Bobby McFerrin’s worldwide hit song Don’t Worry Be Happy, complete with the kind of dance moves only a monster who struggles with stairs could perform.

Despite forgetting the words to the fairly simple song, Ron the Dalek manages to keep the judges entertained – though David Walliams does express some concerns.

“I just worry you’re cheating by using a vocoder on your voice,” he says.

“No, this is my actual voice,” Ron responds.

Cowell says that he doesn't think the song choice was “right” for Ron, but laughingly adds that he believes there “was an audience out there for this.”

Whether he goes through to the live shows remains to be seen, but Ron’s appearance marks the first time we’ve see the Daleks back on screen since the Doctor Who’s New Year’s Day special.

The episode, titled Resolution, featured a significantly less friendly Dalek, of course.

Explaining his decision to bring back the iconic foe, showrunner Chris Chibnall said at the time, “We knew we wanted something big for the end-of-series special, and knowing that we would have no old monsters in the series was really a build-up for the special, so that when the Dalek appears, it's hopefully exciting and it feels rare and thrilling.

"It's the first encounter for Jodie [Whittaker] with that iconic monster and we knew we wanted to do that as the climax of the first series, if you like."

Fingers crossed we see Ron serenading us when Doctor Who returns in 2020...

Britain’s Got Talent starts Saturday 6th April 2019 at 7.15pm on ITV