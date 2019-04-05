"I don’t think any fandom can quite compare to the Doctor Who fandom, who I am eternally loyal to and grateful for," Gomez told RadioTimes.com ahead of her appearance in season two of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

"I mean, that fandom has grown up over 50 years, from generation to generation to generation.

"Sabrina fandom is definitely this generation, because it was born in this generation. It seems to be as passionate as the Doctor Who fans for sure, but you know, it's just the beginning for Sabrina, and we have a long way to go. We seem to be earning that intense loyalty, but it's still in its infancy."

Gomez played the villainous Missy in Doctor Who series eight, nine and ten, before seemingly bowing out for good in the finale. However, she has hinted in the past that she would be open to returning to the series if the offer was extended.

Would she like to face off against Jodie Whitaker's Doctor?

"Oh gosh yeah of course I would, I’d love to have a little run around with her," she said. "I don’t know if that’s ever gonna happen but I’m completely open to it, and I’d love to see Missy come back in and just get to play again. I don’t know how that’s going to work but I’m always open to offers."

But even if that particular confrontation doesn't happen, it looks like Madam Satan will be converting new legions to the Sabrina fandom for many years to come...

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 2 is released on Netflix on Friday 5th April 2019