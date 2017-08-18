He said: “I'm delighted and honoured to be asked to strut my stuff on this year’s Strictly. My family all love the show and can't wait to see me do my Dad dancing on national television. I know it’s going to be a lot of hard work but I'm up for the challenge, so bring on the spray tan and sequins."

Conley will now join Mollie King, Reverend Richard Coles, Simon Rimmer, Gemma Atkinson, Joe McFadden, Ruth Langsford, Davood Ghadami, Aston Merrygold and Susan Calman, who have already been confirmed for Strictly’s 15th series.

So, who else has signed up? Rumours about which celebrities are taking part in series 15 are rife, with names including Alexandra Burke, Matt Goss, Samantha Womack, Anne Robinson and Olly Murs currently being reported.

More like this

We do, however, know who’ll be hosting: presenting duo Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman will return alongside judges Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel-Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, while former head judge Len Goodman will make way for Shirley Ballas.

Ballas won't be the only new face on the show – Nadiya Bychkova, Dianne Buswell and Amy Dowden are joining the line-up of professional dancers after Joanne Clifton and Oksana Platero left the series.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn