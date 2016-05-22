Alex Magala

Originally from Moldova, Alex Magala caused quite the storm with his sword swallowing act. The 26-year-old has plenty of experience of the Got Talent show, even winning Russia's Got Talent. His act will be pre-recorded tonight due to safety concerns.

Another Kind of Blue

Another Kind of Blue is a group led by choreographer and creative director David Middendorp and sees the dancers - Violet, 23, and Antonino, 28, - perform using clever images projected onto the stage by Madeline, 24, and Davide, 20, who assist in the wings. They specialise in a combination of technology, animation and dance. Their performance really impressed the judges who described it as ‘beautiful’ and ‘stunning’.

Garnett Family

Forget Britain's Got Talent, this family has got talent! Mum Helen, 46, and her three daughters - Rachel, 20, and twins Anna and Abigail ,17, - knocked the judges' socks off with their version of Jess Glynne’s Take Me Home. Walliams said: ‘The blend of voices was absolutely beautiful’.

Ian & Anne Marshall (David's Golden Buzzer)

Singers Ian, 64, and Anne Marshall, 61 are a married couple whose version of Beyonce's Crazy In Love was so energetic and unexpected David Walliams hopped up onto the judges table to literally stamp on the Golden Buzzer. But the biggest shock of all was the fact that Simon Cowell admitted that he actually agreed with Walliams' choice.

“For once, I get it,” exclaimed a flabbergasted Cowell, more surprised than anyone that he actually liked the singers.

“I think you really are the spirit of Britain’s Got Talent,” added Walliams, who laughed: "And you did a Beyonce song for no apparent reason."

We caught up with the pair ahead of their audition and learned that if they were to win, a spot on the Royal Variety performance wouldn't be their first brush with royalty. In fact, Ian has cooked fish and chips for Prince Charles. They also got married in the blink of an eye and Anne is apparently Simon Cowell in drag - read more from them here.

Mythical PSM (formerly Mythical Onez)

Best friends Miguel, 17, David, 18, and Stephan, 17, love to dance together the trio impressing with their mix of contemporary dance moves and clever comedy. Their judges said their energy was infectious, Dixon likening them to X Factor runners-up Reggie N Bollie.

Rachael Wooding

Rachael Wooding is a former West End performer and singer from Harlington. Her audition - singing With You from Ghost The Musical - was one of those 'pin drop' moments that had everyone's complete and undivided attention.

Shannon & Peter

Husband and wife Shannon, 50, and Peter, 46, moved the judges and audience alike with their emotionally charged dance routine. The dance teachers have appeared on Got To Dance and made it to the finals, so they know what it takes to do well in a competition like this.

Vitaly Voronko

So keen was Vataly to get on with his act, the 25-year-old didn't even introduce himself to the judges. He performed an unusual mix of The Little Mermaid's Under the Sea and Michael Jackson's They Don't Care About Us on the accordion in a yellow superhero outfit. Whatever could be next?

Wayne Woodward

20-year-old Wayne caught the judges completely off guard when the Danny Dyer-alike suddenly sang with a voice like Frank Sinatra. His dad getting so excited he fell off of his seat was one of the highlights of the series, too.

See Britain's Got Talent semi-final 2 Monday from 7:30pm on ITV