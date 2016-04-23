Shock on BGT as Simon Cowell actually backs David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer choice
“For once, I get it!” says a stunned Simon Cowell after David Walliams literally stamps on the Golden Buzzer for singers Ian and Anne Marshall on Britain’s Got Talent
There was shock and confusion on tonight’s Britain’s Got Talent. No, someone didn’t turn up with more than one dog again – Simon Cowell actually got on board with David Walliams’ Golden Buzzer choice.
“For once, I get it,” exclaimed a flabbergasted Cowell, more surprised than anyone that he actually liked singers Ian, 64, and Anne Marshall, 61.
After all, it’s a running gag that Walliams throws his support behind an act that the boss just doesn’t understand. Remember the Crumble Song? And that bloke in the pink wellies singing It’s Raining Men… exactly.
But this year, Cowell admitted he could see where his fellow judge was coming from with the buzzer push.
“It’s acts like you that make love this show and this country,” Cowell said after the duo (who have been married for 44 years) had had a thoroughly good bop around the stage performing – to everyone’s surprise - Beyonce’s track Crazy In Love.
More like this
As for Mr Walliams himself, well, he was just delighted with his choice, hopping up on the judges’ desk to stamp the coveted buzzer with his foot.
“I think you really are the spirit of Britain’s Got Talent,” he told the duo, who skip the next round of deliberations and go straight through to the live semi-finals.
“And you did a Beyonce song for no apparent reason!” he added with a laugh.
As for why he pushed, well, take a peek at their vocal – and dancing – efforts here:
And have another blast of the Crumble Song, just because.
This is the third Golden Buzzer push of the series following Amanda Holden's choice Beau Dermott and Alesha Dixon's act 100 Voices of Gospel.
Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday on ITV