After all, it’s a running gag that Walliams throws his support behind an act that the boss just doesn’t understand. Remember the Crumble Song? And that bloke in the pink wellies singing It’s Raining Men… exactly.

But this year, Cowell admitted he could see where his fellow judge was coming from with the buzzer push.

“It’s acts like you that make love this show and this country,” Cowell said after the duo (who have been married for 44 years) had had a thoroughly good bop around the stage performing – to everyone’s surprise - Beyonce’s track Crazy In Love.

More like this

As for Mr Walliams himself, well, he was just delighted with his choice, hopping up on the judges’ desk to stamp the coveted buzzer with his foot.

“I think you really are the spirit of Britain’s Got Talent,” he told the duo, who skip the next round of deliberations and go straight through to the live semi-finals.

“And you did a Beyonce song for no apparent reason!” he added with a laugh.

As for why he pushed, well, take a peek at their vocal – and dancing – efforts here:

And have another blast of the Crumble Song, just because.

This is the third Golden Buzzer push of the series following Amanda Holden's choice Beau Dermott and Alesha Dixon's act 100 Voices of Gospel.

Advertisement

Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday on ITV