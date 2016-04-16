“That is so annoying. I wanted you to be my buzzer,” he told the act, adding, “I’m so irritated!”

But Dixon said she’s having none of it.

“You snooze you lose. I like winning just as much as you!” she told him before saying his grumpiness wouldn’t ruin her great mood.

Cowell even tried to claim the push was “void”, saying, as per the rules he’d “just made up”, she’d pushed the Golden Buzzer too early and it didn’t count.

Nice try, Simon.

It’s certainly been on Cowell’s mind ever since – he revealed ahead of the series launch: "I wasn’t thinking too much about it and then as soon as she pressed it I just thought, ‘Oh God, I would have liked that choir’. That’s the kind of competition element there is between the judges, we all want to buzz for the best one. I would have buzzed if she hadn’t because they were fantastic."

Meanwhile, a delighted Dixon told the group – who boast more than twenty different nationalities among their singers – that they are her “idea of heaven”.

“There are no words that I can use to describe the feeling you gave everyone in the room.”

Britain’s Got Talent continues Saturdays on ITV