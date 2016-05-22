"Alexandr Magala's performance on the live show will be pre-recorded as a safety precaution," a BGT spokesperson confirmed. "Alexandr will still perform in front of a live studio audience and the judges."

Pre-recording it helps to remove any time pressures from the set up of the act. Often sets have to be put together during short ad breaks and this is too precise to be rushed. On the night of Magala's audition - which will follow during the week - it will be clearly signposted that the performance isn't live.

We can think of one chap who'll be pleased...

Britain's Got Talent semi-finals continue Sunday to Thursday on ITV