"Oh god, she got me really emotional," Ant admitted, telling the shell-shocked singer, "You had me in tears back there".

"She deserved that," added a delighted Dec.

Simon Cowell was clearly impressed telling Jasmine she was "so charming".

"I think this country is going to totally fall in love with you," he added.

Even before the series kicked off this year, the presenting duo were excited to talk about their act.

"The audience’s reaction was like nothing we had experienced that day," Ant said. "I don’t think anybody expected that big and beautiful voice to come out of her mouth."

It's safe to say many at home will concur. Jasmine of course now earns a fast-pass to this year's live semi-finals and will compete for the chance to be on the billing of this year's Royal Variety Performance.

With David Walliams backing Ian and Anne Marshall, Alesha Dixon backing 100 Voices of Gospel and Amanda Holden backing Beau Dermott, that just leaves Simon Cowell left to push his Golden Buzzer.

