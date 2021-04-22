Anne Hegerty calls for Chasers version of Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family: “I know my fellow Chasers actually have pretty smart families.”

By: Anna Barry

A new series of Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family kicked off this month, presented by The Chase star Anne Hegerty.

The game show sees two celebrity families facing off in an intellectual battle of wits every episode, with stars including Corrie’s Antony Cotton and comedian Joe Pasquale bringing their relatives onto the programme. Now host Anne has revealed who she’d like to see next on the ITV quiz – her co-stars from The Chase, and their families.

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, the presenter reveals: “It would be quite fun to have a show that was the Chasers and their families. I shouldn’t imagine they will ever do that. But I know my fellow Chasers have actually got pretty smart families.”

So, which Chaser does The Governess want to see on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family first?

“The Vixen,” Anne answers, mentioning her co-star Jenny Ryan’s nickname.

“Her quiz team in Bolton is made up largely of her mum and her stepdad, and a few other people like me, for example. So I know that’s actually quite a smart family.”

Anne would also love to see The Chase’s presenter Bradley Walsh appear with his family, adding: “I’ve met Barney [Bradley’s son] at various events and obviously, he’s a very smart young man. And Barney’s mum Donna is really clever, so I think that trio would probably be pretty good.

“I’ve occasionally met Brad’s sister and she doesn’t seem dumb either. Who knows? There might be loads of talent in the family.”

Asked why she was selected over her fellow Chasers to present Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, Anne laughs: “Maybe I was available. Maybe I had a pushier agent. I can’t say why it was me, but I’m very glad it was.”

On the potential rivalry between the Chasers regarding solo projects, she tells us: “I think that Mark, The Beast, would really like to present a game show. And I keep saying to him, ‘Look, it will happen.’ But he just hasn’t yet found the right one.”

So far on Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family, we’ve seen TV personality Vanessa Feltz and her family compete with the family of presenter Matthew Wright, and two I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here’s ex-contestants and their families go head to head in Episode 2, with Antony Cotton facing Joe Pasquale.

On the next episode, airing on Thursday 21st April, the former footballer Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock and his family will come up against Olympian Colin Jackson and his clan.

You can watch Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family at 8:30pm on Thursday on ITV. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.