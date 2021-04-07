Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family 2021 release date: Host, family names and news

By Jo Berry

Advertisement

The quiz show Britain’s Brightest Family returns for 2021, and it’s the turn of celebrities and their families to answer the hard questions in an attempt to make it through to the semi-finals and a chance of winning £25,000 for their chosen charities.

Last year, contestants including footballer John Barnes, ex-EastEnder Shaun Williamson and reality TV star Scarlett Moffatt had to face a number of general knowledge-based rounds, with Williamson and his family ultimately winning the final and the charity prize.

So, when is it back?

Here’s everything we know about the celebrity special coming to ITV.

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family 2021: release date

The quiz show starts on Thursday, 8th April at 8:30pm on ITV.

Who is the host of Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family?

Anne Hegerty returns as the host of Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family. The 62-year-old journalist certainly has an impressive quiz show C.V. – as well as her best-known role as quizzer The Governess on The Chase since 2010, Anne has also been a contestant on Mastermind (in 1987, her specialist subject was The Life And Works of lyricist Lorenz Hart), Fifteen To One, Are You An Egghead? and Brain Of Britain. She was also the ‘phone a friend’ for a contestant on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire back in 2010 (and she answered the question, about Twilight, correctly of course).

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Which celebrity families feature on the new series?

In what should be a fiendishly tough contest, the first heat has journalist/TV presenter Matthew Wright and his family taking on radio and TV personality Vanessa Feltz and her family.

Meanwhile, week two will feature the families of two ex-I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle residents – comedian Joe Pasquale and Coronation Street actor Antony Cotton.

ITV

Advertisement

Britain’s Brightest Celebrity Family will air on ITV on Thursday, 8th April at 8:30pm. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.